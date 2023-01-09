A woman had been to see her newborn granddaughter when she was hit by a car outside the hospital, an inquest has heard.Hairdresser Mary Owen-Jones, 51, died after being struck as she crossed a car park at Glan Clwyd Hospital on New Year’s Day.At a brief hearing in Ruthin, senior coroner John Gittins, said that Mrs Owen-Jones, of Dinerth Road, Rhos-on-Sea, suffered a head injury and was taken to the hospital’s emergency department in a "confused state".Early the following morning she was transferred to the major trauma unit at the Royal Stoke University Hospital, and later died on 3 January.

Mrs Owen-Jones died two days after the incident at Glan Clwyd Hospital

Adjourning the inquest to a date to be fixed, Mr Gittins said North Wales Police were continuing their investigation into the tragedy.Police have appealed for witnesses to the collision and for anyone with dashcam evidence to come forward.Mrs Owen-Jones, who also worked as a classroom assistant, leaves her husband Arwel, son Andrew and daughter Jasmine.In a statement released after her death her family said: “She had a passion for life and for her family, and was particularly looking forward to being a grandma to her newly-born granddaughter April Rose.”