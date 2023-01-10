Play Brightcove video

Footage from Llangollen and the River Dee capturing high water levels as a result of heavy rainfall.

Flooding has swept across areas North Wales, with heavy rainfall expected to continue over the next few days.

The Met Office said the weather could lead to disruption, and that flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service has urged people to avoid water-based activities amid the flood alerts.

It warned of strong currents and cold-water shock after attending several water and flood-related incidents in the past weeks, and advised people to avoid popular water beauty spots.

A spokesperson for the service said: "The popularity of outdoor water-related activities, such as open water swimming and stand-up paddle-boarding, has grown in recent years. However, the service urges people to avoid taking part in such activities following recent spells of heavy rainfall and during a weather warning. The risks of entering open water include strong currents and cold-water shock, as the temperature can be much colder than anticipated, especially in fast-flowing sections.

"The service also urges people to avoid visiting popular water beauty spots and if you are walking near water, keep dogs on their leads, time your walks to make the most of the daylight and always keep back from the edge."

They added: "When driving, you may encounter standing water without much warning which can present a real danger of aquaplaning. Never enter flooded roads, the water can often be deeper and faster-flowing than you may realise."

Tips for staying safe in heavy rain:

Check if your property is at risk of flooding

Charge mobile phone devices

Park your car outside the flood-zone

Store valuable items in a high place, including electrical devices

Turn off gas, water and electricity supplies

Avoid driving where you can, but if you must: slow down, use main roads, use dipped headlights, give yourself more time to react on slippery surfaces and keep a bigger gap between vehicles.

To report flooding or hear current flood warnings in force, you can call the 24-hour Floodline service on 0345 988 1188 or visit Natural Resources Wales.