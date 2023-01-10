Play Brightcove video

Report by ITV Cymru Wales reporter Ian Lang

An endangered turtle that was found washed up on the shores of Anglesey and was protected from harm by two dogs is showing "promising signs of recovery".

'Tonni' the loggerhead turtle was placed into intensive care after being found stranded on Moel-Y-Don beach on 5 January.

Tonni, named after the Welsh word for waves, was collected by a team at Anglesey Zoo who say it is now progressing out of the initial critical stage of recovery.

Tonni is a Loggerhead turtle which are an endangered species, but one of the more common sea turtle species globally. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

Tonni was found stranded on Moel-Y-Don beach on the Menai Strait by two dogs who were on a walk with their owner.

When the owner realised the 25cm turtle was still alive they contacted Anglesey Sea Zoo immediately. During the wait to be rescued, the two dogs protected the loggerhead turtle from seagulls looking for food.

At first look, the team at the sea zoo could see nothing wrong with the turtle other than it being small and light, weighing in at 1kg.

Frankie Hobro, Director and Owner of the Anglesey Sea Zoo, wants it to become the first dedicated turtle rescue centre in the UK. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

Frankie Hobro, Director and Owner of the Anglesey Sea Zoo said: "Its size alone made us really quite concerned, but we've got quite a feisty little thing here."

Loggerhead turtles are endangered and protected under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) regulations, but they are one of the more common sea turtle species globally.

Cold stranded turtles often die during the process of being revived and the first 48 hours of recovery are absolutely critical.

Loggerhead sea turtles are known to comfortably tolerate temperatures between 15oC and 28oC. But the species is unable to tolerate the colder winter sea temperatures around the UK and the Irish Sea.

The staff at the zoo have been focusing on making sure the conditions are correct for Tonni since it was initially brought in dehydrated and malnourished.

They constructed a specially constructed incubator, kept at a constant temperature of 20 degrees where the tiny turtle has been spending most of its time sleeping.

The zoo staff made a specially constructed incubator, kept at a constant temperature of 20 degrees. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

Over the last few days, staff at the zoo have seen a major improvement in Tonni's health.

"We are seeing a lot more activity and it's looking really quite promising now for this little one," Frankie said.

However, there is still one major step to be taken by Tonni to ensure the recovery is on track... the first poo.

Frankie said that they're hopefully waiting for Tonni's first poo because it means they can then begin to start feeding the tiny reptile as they know the digestive system is working.

Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

Tonni marks the third time the sea zoo has rescued a stranded turtle and because of this, they're keen to become the first dedicated turtle rescue centre in the UK.

Last winter the zoo rescued 'Tally’ the Kemps Ridley from Talacre Beach near Rhyl. Tally is now fully recovered and still in residence at the Sea Zoo awaiting the finalisation of official paperwork before being flown back to the Gulf of Mexico for direct re-release.

In November 2016 ‘Menai’ the Olive Ridley turtle was successfully rehabilitated in after stranding at the bottom of the drive in the Menai Strait.

