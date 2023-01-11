A footpath has collapsed into a river in Newport following persistent heavy rain.

The city council says a section of path between Jubilee Park and Rogerstone Welfare has collapsed into the River Ebbw, adding that conditions along the route are "dangerous" and pose "a risk to life."

A Newport City Council spokesperson said on Facebook: "The path is closed until further notice and must not be used under any circumstances.

"Barriers and closure signs are in place at both ends of the path.

The section of footpath which is now closed. Credit: Newport City Council / Google Maps

"The conditions along the path are dangerous and represent a risk to life, and we urge residents to use alternative routes."

A yellow weather warning for heavy rain is in place throughout much of south and west Wales until 17:00 on Thursday (Jan 12).

The Met Office has warned that flooding, travel disruption and power cuts are possible as a result of the poor weather conditions.

You can stay up to date with the latest ITV Wales weather forecasts here.

