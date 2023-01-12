People in Wales are being urged to be alert to flooding as a yellow weather warning has been issued due to heavy rain and high winds of up to 60mph.

Meteorologists say the wettest weather is likely to be across the Brecon Beacons with around 60-80 mm rainfall.

Natural Resources Wales has issued eight flooding warnings, along parts of The River Severn, River Vyrnwy and River Teme, and 38 flood alerts.

The Met Office has put the yellow weather warning in place until 5pm on Thursday across much of Wales, South West England, Herefordshire and Shropshire.

It said some higher ground areas may get 70-90 mm or more of rain, and that downpours could flood properties and cause power cuts.

Met Office meteorologist Aidan McGivern said: "With all that wet weather coming in, there are concerns, particularly for those areas that have already seen so much rain across western England and Wales.

"The wettest weather is likely to see 60-80 mm falling across the Brecon Beacons and Exmoor."

It comes after Newport City Council closed a footpath on Wednesday after part of it "collapsed into the River Ebbw".

The Met Office has said further persistent rain will move in on Friday night and into Saturday, with the heaviest rain likely to be further north, including north Wales, northern England and Scotland.

Kelly McLauchlan, Duty Tactical Manager for Natural Resources Wales has said: "We're asking people to check their flood risk on our website which also has a range of useful information on what people can do to prepare for potential flooding.

"Please remember that flood water is extremely dangerous, and people should not attempt to walk or drive through it unless instructed by the emergency services."

