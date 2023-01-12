People living on a Newport housing estate have said they are "embarrassed" and "ashamed" about the overflowing bins on their street.

According to residents of Lysaght village, members of the public have been dumping lawnmowers, beds and other bits of rubbish in communal bin areas.

The situation has gotten so bad that United Welsh Housing, the company that oversees management of the estate, said the council were not able to collect the rubbish on their latest rounds.

Craig Goodman, 46, who lived on the estate for seven years, said that the estate is a haven for rats and other vermin to feed from. Credit: Media Wales

Homeowners living in Lysaght village, Newport, have said the problem is "particularly" bad compared to previous years with people spotting rodents scurrying through the discarded waste.

Craig Goodman, 46, who lived on the estate for seven years, said: "Why is nothing ever done to help?"

"This is a haven for rats, cats, dogs, seagulls, and other vermin to feed from.

"People actually live here, and I am personally embarrassed... hardly any of it is from us residents."

The housing estate was built in 2013 and has always had problems with fly-tipping but residents have said it has recently got a lot worse. Credit: Media Wales

Many residents have complained that the problem is getting worse with some even saying they cannot open their windows due to bins overflowing on to the streets directly outside their homes.

One resident, aged 34, who has lived on the estate for six years with her daughter, said the often spills out onto the street.

She said: "The rubbish is now scattered across the road in car parking spaces. It’s beyond a joke. I hate inviting my mum and dad over because of it. My friend’s tyre has been popped because of broken glass on the floor.

"The rubbish is right above my daughter’s bedroom window...We don’t open the windows because of this. I am worried for my health and my daughter’s health,” the mother said.

One resident said the rubbish often spills onto the street. Credit: Media Wales

According to Mr Goodman, because the bin sheds no longer have lockable gates fitted, it's open for "anyone and everyone" to discard of their rubbish despite Newport Household Waste Recycling Centre being right around the corner.

He said: "The council bin men won’t touch it, and I don’t blame them. Neither would I. We get charged for it being cleaned up, and it’s not even from our own doing.”

A spokesperson for United Welsh said the "misuse" of the bin area has led to the council being unable to collect rubbish on their routine rounds and added work is underway to find "longer-lasting" solutions to the problem.

"The health, safety and wellbeing of our residents and the communities that we operate in is our number one priority. We regularly check communal areas and bin stores at our properties, with issues promptly dealt with as they are identified by staff or reported to us."The misuse of the bin area and the volume of fly-tipping happening in this specific location has on this occasion led to the council being unable to collect the refuse on their routine rounds.

"Our staff placed an instruction with a waste removal contractor to remove said waste last week. Since then, further waste, some of which is believed to be from residents not living in United Welsh accommodation, has added to the problem.

It was one of the biggest news stories of our time - and it's still not over. So what did Boris Johnson know about Downing Street’s notorious parties? With fresh revelations from our Number 10 sources, in their own words, listen to the inside story...