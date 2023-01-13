Play Brightcove video

A five year-old girl from Llangennech played her part in a mountain rescue while becoming the youngest person to climb the highest mountains of Wales, England and Scotland.

Seren Isla Price, completed the National Three Peaks Challenge on December 28, raising just under £800 in the process.

She was hoping to complete the challenge- which involves scaling Yr Wyddfa- formerly known as Snowdon-, Ben Nevis and Scaffell Pike consecutively- but was delayed in the mountain rescue.

Seren can now add the National Three Peaks challenge to an impressive climbing CV including the Welsh 3 Peaks and a night trek up Pen Y Fan Credit: Glyn Price

Just as Seren and dad Glyn were about to reach the top of Ben Nevis, they noticed a group of walkers huddling around a woman who seemed to have lost her energy.

Mr Price said: "She needed help going down the mountain, we called mountain rescue as she was quite fatigued and they were working their way up from the bottom."

As darkness loomed over the highest mountain in the UK, Seren used her climbing experience to give the lady torch assistance to help see where she was going.

"It took about two hours to get her down the zigzag path, down to the reservoir where the mountain rescue meet us with the air ambulance.

"Seren was brilliant in the fact she gave Lucozade to the lady to help give her energy and was helping her down the mountain, Mr Price said.

Seren began climbing mountains with her dad, Glyn Edward Price, at three-years-old.

In her short career, she has already managed to scale the Welsh 3 Peaks and a night trek up Pen y Fan braving temperatures of -10c.

Glyn said he is happy Seren shares his passion for climbing.

He added she was keen to break a record and so they set themselves the challenge of climbing Yr Wyddfa, Ben Nevis and Scaffell Pike in under 24 hours.

Five-year-old Seren began climbing mountains with her dad, Glyn Edward Price, at three-years-old. Credit: Glyn Price

Seren's heroic actions may have meant she could no longer complete the challenge in under 24 hours, but the father and daughter would not give up on breaking a record.

After completing Ben Nevis, they made their way to the Lake District to summit Scafell Pike before completing the challenge by scaling Yr Wyddfa.

In doing so, Seren became the youngest person to climb the highest mountains of Wales, England and Scotland in under 48 hours.

Seren described the climbs as "very difficult."

Seren has managed to raise just under £800 to date for Birmingham Children's Hospital as they helped her when she was a baby.

After climbing most of the mountains in the UK, the father-daughter climbing duo have set their sights even further, hoping to climb Mount Kilimanjaro, Mount Everest base camp, and scale Mount Toubkal in North Africa.