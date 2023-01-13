Follow four farmers across Wales as they ask what it means to be 'Born To Farm'

Play Brightcove video

ITV Cymru Wales’ brand new series “Born to Farm” follows the life and work of farmers on three Welsh farms over the course of a year.

The four-part series begins on ITV Cymru Wales at 7pm, Friday 13th January, and follows Llŷr Jones; Sean Jeffreys; and Anna Bradshaw and Kate Swietlicka; on their farms in Conwy, Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire respectively.

The series has intimate access through the highs and lows of each season, from the return of the Royal Welsh Show and lambing season, to spiralling costs and economic uncertainty.

Each farm is unique in its own way, with Llŷr having run his since he was just 23; Sean currently working his grandparents’ farm whilst also starting his own venture, and Anna and Kate who came to the industry later in life.

All three provide an insight into the challenges facing Welsh farmers, and the inbuilt desire they have to farm.

Watch Born To Farm on ITV Cymru Wales at 7pm on Friday January 13 and online afterwards.