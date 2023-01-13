Cardiff Council has issued some of the highest number of parking fines outside of London, new figures shows.

Figures obtained by Churchill Motor Insurance suggest fines were handed out by local authorities at an average of nearly 20,000 each day.

That is a 12% rise from the previous year.

The analysis is based on data provided by the 230 UK councils that responded to Freedom of Information requests.

Penalty Charge Notices (PCNs), also known as parking fines, are issued when motorists break parking regulations, such as by parking on double yellow lines or on a single yellow line at a prohibited time.

Fines can be up to £130 in London or up to £70 outside the capital.

Wales' capital handed out some of the highest fines - a total of 279 - alongside Birmingham City Council and Southampton.

Cardiff Council handed out some of the highest number of fines, according to new figures Credit: PA

This increased revenues for councils to an estimated £777,287 per day last year, up £35,113 from 2021.

The penalty is usually halved if a driver pays within 14 days.

Islington Council in north London issued more fines than any other local authority, with a daily average of 1,012.

Nicholas Mantel, head of Churchill Motor Insurance, said: "Motorists across Britain are regularly being caught out by increased and sometimes complicated parking restrictions.

"We would encourage drivers to always check parking signs carefully to ensure they avoid any expensive fines.

"If motorists do receive a parking fine, they have 28 days to pay it or appeal to an independent tribunal."

A spokesperson for the Local Government Association, who represent councils in England and Wales, said income raised through fines is spent on running parking services.

"Any surplus is spent on essential transport projects, including fixing the £11 billion road repairs backlog, reducing congestion, tackling poor air quality and supporting local bus services", it added.

Steve Gooding, director of the RAC Foundation, argued parking rules should be "respected" but risks putting high streets at risk.

"Parking rules are there for a reason and should be respected but at a time when household budgets are under such pressure these numbers beg the obvious question of whether millions of drivers are really risking a big bill for poor parking, or whether over-enthusiastic parking enforcement is putting other objectives, like revitalising our post-pandemic high streets, at risk."

