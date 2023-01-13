An arsonist who murdered his neighbour after pouring petrol on him and setting fire to his caravan has been jailed for life.

Darren Smith walked back to his own caravan after beating Richard Thomas and leaving him to die, the court heard. Smith, 43, killed Richard Thomas at the Beeches caravan park in Magor, Monmouthshire, on December 20, 2021, after an argument between the two men resulted in the murderer assaulting his victim, leaving him with a head injury and broken ribs.

Richard Thomas died from his injuries in the fire Credit: Media Wales

The fire was discovered by the site owner's son Jason Pritchard who saw smoke coming from Mr Thomas' caravan and put the fire out with a hose and tried to save the victim.

Mr Thomas was described as "smouldering and smoking" after being pulled from the fire.

Emergency services were called to the caravan site and Mr Thomas was doused in water as firefighters attempted to save his life. Smith had run back to his own caravan and pretended he had just woken up when police went to speak to him.

A firefighter noticed the defendant had black on his lips and nostrils, and Mr Pritchard told him he had seen him walking from Mr Thomas' caravan shortly before the fire was discovered.

Smith responded by telling Mr Pritchard: "People who live in glass houses shouldn't throw stones" and referring to Mr Thomas: "If he dies he dies." Smith later sent a text message to a friend saying "I have done something stupid".Smith was arrested and initially denied any involvement but later changed his story saying he had argued with Mr Thomas. He claimed Mr Thomas had started the fire after pouring the petrol and starting the fire with a lighter.But his account was dismissed by a jury following a trial at Cardiff Crown Court in November last year and he was found guilty of Mr Thomas' murder.

A sentencing hearing on Friday heard a statement from the victim's brother Bryn Thomas which said "no one can put into words the pain, disbelief and anguish we felt following Richard's death". It read, "All our lives have been out on hold since December 20, 2021, when news broke of Richard's horrific death in a caravan fire.

"No one can put into words the pain, disbelief and anguish we felt following Richard's death. That horrific period of our lives remains with us daily and for the rest of our days. It will last several generations through the Thomas family."The man responsible will never be able to comprehend the impact his actions have had on our family. Our lives will never be the same again. There is some modicum of comfort that this violent and dangerous individual will be behind bars and not able to harm another soul."

The incident happened at a caravan site in Magor in 2021 Credit: Media Wales

Prosecutor Michael Jones KC said Mr Thomas had been "deliberately set alight" by Smith when he was injured and incapacitated, and it would have been obvious to the defendant Mr Thomas would "not leave the caravan alive". In mitigation, David Elias KC said there was no "pre-planning or pre-meditation" to the killing of Mr Thomas. He said the court should consider his client's state at the time of the murder, who was suffering from anxiety and depression and regularly used alcohol and illicit substances.Sentencing, the Recorder of Cardiff Judge Tracey Lloyde-Clarke said: "You said 'No one was meant to die'. I find that to be true but there was obviously a high risk of death by lighting a fire close or setting fire to Mr Thomas himself while unconscious means the difference between intent to cause serious harm and intent to kill is not material in this case."Smith was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum of 25 years.

Judge Lloyd-Clarke expressed her "sincere condolences" to the family of Mr Thomas and commended Mr Pritchard's bravery in his actions, recommending him to receive an award of £1,000 from the High Sheriff of Gwent.