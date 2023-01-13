People are being urged to check if their homes are at risk of surface water flooding, as yet more torrential rain is expected to hit Wales this weekend.

A weather warning for heavy rain is in place across the whole of Wales from 22:00 on Friday (Jan 13) until Saturday at 12:00.

It comes after multiple homes were evacuated when a fortnight's worth of rain fell in just 24 hours earlier this week, causing widespread flash floods.

With water levels high and the ground already saturated, Natural Resources Wales (NRW) says surface water flooding is likely to cause further disruption in the coming days, particularly in the south and south east Wales.

The River Taff burst its banks in Cardiff on Thursday (January 12) following torrential rain. Credit: ITV Wales

Surface water flooding is when rainwater does not drain away through the normal drainage systems or soak into the ground.

NRW says it does not provide official flood warnings for surface water flooding, as the sporadic and intense nature of rainfall makes it "very difficult to accurately predict" when it will occur.

It is therefore encouraging people to check their risk of surface water flooding via a postcode checker on its website and to make preparations if necessary.

The risk of flooding from rivers is also heightened over the coming days, with fifteen "flood alerts" in place.

These include on the Upper Severn in Powys, as well as the rivers Lugg and Wye in the same area, and the Lower Teifi, Vyrnwy catchment and Lower Dee catchment.

In the most serious cases, Natural Resources Wales issues a "severe flood warning", but none have been published for this weekend.

Kelly McLauchlan, Duty Tactical Manager at Natural Resources Wales said: “ While heavy rain will fall right across Wales overnight, there is potential for the heaviest rainfall to impact South Wales again – including those areas that have experienced impacts of flooding over recent days.

“With rivers already swollen and with the ground so wet, we expect to see many flood alerts and warnings issued if rivers reach trigger levels again.

“As NRW does not provide warnings for surface water flooding, we urge people to check if they live in an area at risk of surface water and river flooding on our website with our simple postcode checker.

“We also want to remind people not to drive or walk through flood waters - you don’t know what lies beneath. Keep an eye on weather forecasts and visit our website for latest information on the flood warnings. You can find practical advice on flooding on our website too.”