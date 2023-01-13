Love Island is set to return to our screens on Monday with one contestant from Swansea hoping to find romance on the ITV series.

Anna-May Robey, 20, is entering the villa in South Africa along with nine other contestants.

The show, which is airing for its ninth series on ITV2 and for the first time on ITVX, broke records last summer by being the most-watched series on the ITV Hub, with more than 269 million streams.

Anna-May says her mum has been 'bugging' her to find a boyfriend Credit: ITV

Ahead of entering the villa, Anna-May, who is a Payroll Administrator, says she wants to find a boyfriend who will make her laugh.

"I’ve been single for quite a while my mother is bugging me, she's like, ‘You need to find a boyfriend.’ I’m just excited to try something new and I think going on Love Island is a good way to meet someone."

"I’m single because I’m fussy and I get the ick easily. I also go for the same type of guy so I need to broaden my horizons, so I hope to do that in the Villa.

"I will bring fun, I’m always up for a laugh, if someone tells me to go and dive in the pool I will probably do it. I’ll bring energy to the Villa, I'll get everyone up playing games!"

"I'm also not afraid to get in someone's way; if I like someone, I’ll let them know.

"I went on a date once and I never saw him again. We went for food and shared a bottle of wine. As I was speaking to him he fell asleep! I had to clink his wine glass to wake him up."

Ahead of the series, Anna-May said she doesn't like people "who brag or who are really materialistic".

"Another thing is watching a boy get his haircut and the barber pushing up the seat, you know the pumping thing?

"I used to go to the barber with my ex and I used to sit there and every time the barber would do it, I would have to look away."

Ten lovestruck singletons will be guided through the twists and turns of coupling up Credit: ITV

She described herself as "energetic" and a "chatterbox".

"I'm always running around singing and screaming.

"My parents are always like, 'Shut up!' I work from home all day so I don't really speak to people in person for two or three days a week, so when my father comes home, he'll want to sit down and chill out, and I’m there chewing his ear off!

"I would definitely say I am a chatterbox."

Anna-May also talked of her love of Coldplay.

"I would say anything by Coldplay, I love Coldplay, I absolutely love them, I'd probably listen to Coldplay forever."

She said her celebrity crush would be someone like Anthony Joshua or Jamie Dornan and her dream dinner party guests would be Ricky Gervais, Anthony Joshua and Olly Murs.

Maya Jama is entering the villa as the new host of the show after replacing Laura Whitmore. Credit: PA

The 2023 series will see new host Maya Jama join the programme after replacing Laura Whitmore.

ITV announced last month that this year's contestants will have to disable their social media accounts to protect both them and their families as well as promoting positive mental health.

For the first time, the broadcaster will ask islanders to make their accounts “dormant” while they are in the villa so nothing can be published on their behalf and so they can avoid “the adverse effects of social media”.

They are also receiving “guidance and training” around “mutually respectful behaviour in relationships” after the most recent series prompted thousands of complaints to broadcasting watchdog Ofcom.

