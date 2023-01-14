Cardiff City have sacked Mark Hudson as first team manager.

The club's announcement follows a 1-1 home draw on Saturday against Sky Bet Championship bottom club Wigan Athletic.

The result left Cardiff just above the relegation zone, extending the Bluebirds' winless streak to nine games.

Dean Whitehead is set to take on the responsibility of interim boss, with the club saying it will start its search for a permanent manager "immediately."

A club statement read: "Cardiff City Football Club has relieved Mark Hudson of his duties as first team Manager."

“The board of directors would like to place on record its thanks to Mark for all of his work as a player, coach and manager whilst with the Bluebirds. We wish Mark all the very best of luck for the future.

“At this time Dean Whitehead will take on the responsibility of interim first team manager. Tom Ramasut will remain as assistant manager and will be supported by goalkeeping coach Graham Stack.

“The club’s search for a new permanent manager will begin immediately."