A mother and her two children are missing from Ely in Cardiff.

Andrea Ocon, 30, was last seen on Thursday, January 5.

Neither she nor her two children Matteo, seven, and Paolo, three, have been seen since.

According to South Wales Police, there is a possibility that they are with Andrea’s partner, 32-year-old Luis Rodriguez, who has links to London.

Police say there is concern for their welfare.

Andrea’s Ocon's partner, 32-year-old Luis Rodriguez Credit: South Wales Police

Officers are appealing for information on their whereabouts or any possible sightings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police and quote reference *009448.

