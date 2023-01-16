A grandmother suffered a "violent and unnatural" death when she was attacked by a dog in her own home, an inquest heard today (January 16).Retired nurse Shirley Patrick, 83, died in hospital 17 days after suffering "life-threatening injuries" in the attack.The inquest heard she suffered "traumatic lacerations" and "significant injuries" to her head, body, face and arms, in the mauling.The inquest was opened and adjourned by Gwent Coroner Caroline Saunders after four people were arrested.Her provisional cause of death was given as "sepsis caused by pneumonia and infected scalp wounds" following the attack in Caerphilly, south Wales.

The dog, a large black XL bully cross cane corso breed, was seized by officers and has been destroyed.The tragedy was just half a mile from a house where a ten-year-old boy was killed by another dog just a year ago.A 55-year-old man was also taken to hospital with minor injuries has now been released.Four people who were arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury have been released under conditional bail.

Neighbours said "all hell broke loose" in the house - and specially trained firearms officers, police and paramedics were called to the property in Caerphilly in December.Police said their investigation continues and officers will be making further enquiries in the local area.Detective Chief Inspector Matthew Sedgebeer said: “If you have concerns or any information regarding this dog and its previous behaviour then please do stop and talk with us."