Former Wales boss Wayne Pivac has opened up on losing his job at the end of last year.

Nine defeats in 12 matches ultimately led to the Welsh Rugby Union hierarchy dispensing with the Kiwi’s services, paving the way for Warren Gatland’s return.

But Pivac, who is now enjoying some down time before assessing his next move, admits it’s frustrating not to be taking Wales to the World Cup after three years of preparation.

“I’m disappointed that we won’t get to see it through because the exciting part of a Rugby World Cup is that you get eight weeks with the players,” Pivac told ITV Wales.

Wayne Pivac says he's ready to return to rugby Credit: PA

“Some of the concerns we had is that when you get them 10 days out when you’re playing the All Blacks or the Springboks, it’s very difficult to get a team up to speed in a short space of time but it’s a more level playing field when you go into the World Cup.”

He added: “It [being sacked] didn’t take me by surprise. You know how your team is going.

“You set standards and the buck stops with the head coach. From my point of view, results weren’t good enough and I take that firmly on the chin.”

Throughout his tenure, Pivac constantly spoke about the need to prepare the next generation of players to take Wales forward, even beyond the 2023 global gathering.

But when asked if he took his eye off the importance of the here and now, he said: “To get where we wanted, to take Wales a step further [to the final], you had to build depth and to do that you’ve got to expose players to the top level of the game.

“If you’ve got a plan then you need to execute it and it’s a decision that I made, which we stuck to collectively.

“It’s cost us ultimately but I think Wales will be in a better place going forward for the changes that were made.”

Louis Rees-Zammit was one of the young stars who emerged during Pivac's tenure. Credit: PA

Despite the disappointing run of results over the last 12 months, Pivac remains optimistic about the short-term future of his former squad.

He points to players like Jac Morgan, Tommy Reffell and Louis Rees-Zammit when he discusses their chances at the upcoming World Cup.

“I’m excited to see what group Warren [Gatland] picks and what they can do at the World Cup.

“The Pool is set up nicely and hopefully we get a good run with a lack of injuries, so Warren can put a top side out there.

“I’ve got full confidence in the boys that they’ll go well.

“I will be watching intently and I want those boys to do well.”