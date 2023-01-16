The funeral is being held for Welsh star of screen and stage, Ruth Madoc who died aged 79.

The TV actress led a hugely successful career on stage and screen spanning more than 60 years.

Ruth has been described as a "true legend" Credit: PA

Guests arrived at the service on Monday, which is being held at St David's in Neath, including actress and singer, Su Pollard, who wore a bag covered in catch phrases and TV shows the late actress worked on.

Flowers were left by TV stars, David Walliams and Matt Lucas, with a note saying: "Dear Ruth, it was a pleasure and honour to work with you".

Ruth starred alongside Lucas & Walliams in the hit TV series, Little Britain.

Ruth Madoc appeared as Daffyd Thomas's mother in the second series of BBC sketch show Little Britain.

Comedian Mike Doyle paid tribute to the late actress on social media. He Tweeted: "Today we say our goodbyes to the lovely #RuthMadoc bye bye lovely lady RIP".

Ruth was best known for her role as Gladys Pugh in the BBC television comedy Hi-de-Hi!, which was about a holiday camp set in the late fifties.

The actress went on to receive a BAFTA TV award nomination for the role in the Best Light Entertainment Performance category.

Other notable work included her parts in Fiddler On The Roof, Under Milk Wood and more recently Little Britain.

She was born in Norwich, but raised with her Welsh grandmother Etta Williams and her English grandfather in Llansamlet, Swansea.

The actress died at the age of 79 on 9 December 2022, following a fall.

At the time, Ruth was due to perform in the pantomime Aladdin at the Princess Theatre in Torquay, but had to withdraw following the incident. Her agent, Phil Belfield, confirmed the star passed away in hospital after surgery later that week.

In a statement announcing her death, he described her as a "national treasure", as well as "a unique talent loved by many".