Snow and ice will continue to cause disruption in parts of the UK over the coming days as the cold snap could last until Friday, the Met Office has warned.

A Met Office yellow warning for snow and ice across parts of north Wales will be in place from midday on Monday until midday on Tuesday.

The forecaster said “snow showers and icy stretches may bring some disruption”, and warned this could lead to longer journeys for drivers and train passengers.

It comes after torrential downpours last week saw many areas of south Wales experience flooding.

The weather warning affects parts of north Wales Credit: Met Office

It said treacherous conditions could also lead to slips and falls on icy surfaces, and urged drivers and cyclists to beware of icy patches on untreated roads.

Analysis from ITV Wales weather presenter Ruth Dodsworth:

What a difference a day or two makes.

The wind and rain that battered Wales over the last few days, along with the unseasonably mild temperatures which reached 14C have now been replaced by something altogether more wintry.

High pressure coupled with cold, Arctic air means that we're looking at a tale of ice, frost and even snow over the hills and mountains this week with temperatures expected to drop to around -6 in the night. Whilst we're not expecting too much disruption, there may well be some settling snow at lower levels. But it's to the north where we're really turning our attention, with warnings for snow and ice here issued by the Met Office.

It comes after wintry conditions moved in from the Arctic over the weekend, with parts of England, waking up to settled snow on Monday.

The Met Office added: “Snow showers will become more frequent through Monday, continuing to feed in on north-westerly winds overnight.

“Accumulations of a couple of centimetres are possible at low levels, with higher ground expected to see 5-10cm in places.

“In addition, icy stretches are likely to form following showers.”

There will be “lots of clear blue skies” by later on Monday, but cold temperatures will remain, with “absolute highs of 6C or 7C” while many places will be “several degrees colder than that”.