Global popstar Miley Cyrus has promoted her long-awaited new single on billboards spotted in New York, Toronto and... Wales.

The superstar's new track, called 'Flowers', was released on Friday (January 13).

Ahead of her new album 'Endless Summer Vacation' coming out on March 10, Miley took to social media to share a number of pictures to advertise her music, including one on Queen Street in Cardiff's city centre.

Some eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot the street in the comments, with one posting: "You're now an honorary Welsh person, I hope you know this."

Another said, " Would love to know how that Cardiff pic made the cut".

" Obsessed with Cardiff being featured here alongside Toronto and New York lmao", another user tweeted.

The upbeat breakup song has been described by fans as a "diss track" towards her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth and was released on his birthday.

It also samples Bruno Mars’ 2011 hit ‘When I Was Your Man’, which is about regrets after a relationship.

The 30-year-old is the daughter of country music singer Billy Ray Cyrus with her music spanning across a number of genres including pop, country, rock, hip hop and experimental.

Miley emerged as a teen idol after starring on Disney Channel's Hannah Montana from 2006 to 2011.

The 'Flowers' official music video has already been streamed over 30 million times on Youtube and had more than 18.8 million plays on Spotify.

