Wrexham AFC's Kop stand has been demolished after Hollywood owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds promise new stand for fans.

The new 5,500 capacity stand was approved by unanimous decision at a Wrexham Council planning committee meeting in November 2022.

Posting on social media, McElhenney said: "Goodbye old girl. You will not be forgotten. Hopefully that’s promotion at the end of your rainbow :)".

The 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' star and co-owner also shared a picture of the demolition site.

Amongst the 150 comments, some fans were sad to see it go but many looked forward to the memories to come at The Racecourse Ground.

One comment explained: "It’s what progress looks like. The Kop will be forever remembered by those who stood on it and had many wonderful memories from there.

"The new kop will create many lasting memories for those who are lucky enough to witness games from on there again."

Another said: "The outpouring of emotion on here has been crazy, when you think about it its just steel and cement. But its memories made there which make it such a special place, the new Kop will do it justice and a whole new generation of fans can make their memories, thanks to you Rob."

The older stand was previously described as an "eyesore" and was derelict for a number of years given its poor condition.

Wrexham are currently placed second in the National League with the new Kop hoping to welcome fans by the beginning of the 2024/25 season.