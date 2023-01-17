A jury has been selected for the trial of a Powys man charged with causing the death of his daughter by allegedly allowing her to become morbidly obese.

Kaylea Louise Titford, 16, was found dead at home in Newtown in October 2020.

Her father Alun Titford, 45, is charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.

Alun Titford arrived at court on Tuesday morning

It is alleged that, between March 24 and October 11, 2020, he failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity. He is further accused of failing to ensure she got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.

Mr Titford appeared in the dock, wearing a black puffer jacket as he listened to proceedings.

He denies the charges against him.

The prosecution will begin outlining their case against him on Wednesday.