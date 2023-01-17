Police have appealed to find a former s oldier who forced his way into woman's home and assaulted her as he's recalled to prison.

Leon Wells, from Abertysswg in Caerphilly, has been convicted of a number of offences and recently breached his licence conditions since he was released from prison on 28 January 2022.

The 40-year-old was jailed for manslaughter over a decade ago for punching and killing a dad-of-three in an unprovoked attack outside a pub in Tredegar. Alan Brown never regained consciousness, despite efforts to save him. Wells was sentences to three years.

Wells later breached his order in 2020 after becoming involved in organised crime. He was found to possess a phone and social media account that had not been declared to authorities.

Police visited his home at 4am in October 2020 for an unrelated investigation where he was asked if he was in possession of a mobile phone, but said he had "left it in work". One mobile was discovered inside, which had been declared previously, but another found under his car seat, which had not.

A call history was recorded between July and October that year with a number of "cryptic" messages from numbers belonging to what police identified as people involved in organised crime.

Wells, who served in the Balkans and Sierra Leone, was then sentenced to 28 months in prison in November 2020. He was convicted of four offences, including assault and criminal damage after he forced his way into a woman’s home and assaulted her.

Gwent Police released a statement on Monday (January 16), which said: "Wells, 40, breached his licence conditions following his release from prison on Friday 28 January 2022 and has been recalled to prison.

"He had received a sentence of 28 months in prison for breaching his serious crime prevention order at Cardiff Crown Court on 30 November 2020. He has known links to the Tredegar area."

Anyone with information about Wells is asked to call 101 with the reference number 2200219968.