A rugby coach who was caught going almost four times the speed limit has been banned from driving.

Wayne Sayce, 38, from the Swansea area, was caught overtaking at 115mph in a 30mph zone on Phoenix Way, Swansea in April.

He was driving a BMW 5 series when the vehicle he overtook captured the moment on dashcam and submitted the footage to the authorities.

Mr Sayce appeared in Swansea Magistrates Court last week where he pleaded guilty to dangerous driving.

He was given a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and given an electronic tag.

He was also banned from driving for 18 months, after which he will be required to take an extended re-test.

Due to the speed of the offence, no education course or fine was offered in this instance.