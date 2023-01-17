Former Cardiff City manager Mark Hudson's wife has shared "raw" clips of their children reacting to the news he was sacked from the post.

The Bluebirds dropped Hudson as their first team manager after the club were left just above the relegation zone following a string of poor performances.

Posting on their Instagram account, which documents much of their family life, a video was shared which gave an insight into the ups and downs of a football boss.

In the first clip, Hudson is seen telling his children that he got the Assistant Manager job at Cardiff City, to which one responded: "Oh, I'm going to tell all my friends. Oh my god, you're the Assistant Manager.

"Waited so long. I knew you'd get it. You're a legend."

In November, Hudson was appointed as the permanent manager of Cardiff until the end of the season.

The next clip shows Hudson explaining he was no longer the manager after being released from the role, going on to say "we will pack up tomorrow and then we'll all go home together", before going in for a hug.

The clip ended as Hudson added: "That's football."

The club's announcement followed a 1-1 home draw on Saturday against Sky Bet Championship bottom club Wigan Athletic, which extended Cardiff City's losing streak to nine games.

The social media post caption also read: "I’ve debated over whether to post this video or not, it’s personal, it’s raw, it’s a high and a gutting low. It’s very easy to just post the highs, the perfect parts of your life on social media, but that’s not real life. It’s also a side to football (unless you are in the football world) you won’t ever see."

It went on to call Cardiff "a place they will always call home" and described the footballing industry as a "rollercoaster" - but one that they family "will ride for years to come".

The 40-year-old former footballer played for Cardiff City himself from 2009-2014, as well as Fulham, Crystal Palace, Charlton Athletic and Huddersfield Town.

Hudson was appointed the permanent manager of the Bluebirds on 14 November 2022 after a period as interim manager.

Following the announcement, a Cardiff City's statement read: “The board of directors would like to place on record its thanks to Mark for all of his work as a player, coach and manager whilst with the Bluebirds. We wish Mark all the very best of luck for the future.

“At this time Dean Whitehead will take on the responsibility of interim first team manager. Tom Ramasut will remain as assistant manager and will be supported by goalkeeping coach Graham Stack.

“The club’s search for a new permanent manager will begin immediately."