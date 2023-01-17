School closures: Disruption in Conwy and Debighshire as snow falls across north Wales
A number of schools in north Wales have closed after snow and ice settled overnight.
The majority of schools remain open, but some primary and secondary schools in Conwy and Denbighshire have shut due to poor weather conditions.
It comes after temperatures dropped as low as -7.7°C overnight following a yellow weather warning issued by the Met Office.
School closures in Conwy:
Primary
Ysgol Bro Aled
Ysgol Cystennin
Ysgol Pen y Bryn
Ysgol Talhaiarn
Secondary
Ysgol Bryn Elian
Ysgol Eirias
School closures in Denbighshire:
Primary
Ysgol Penmorfa
Ysgol Twm o'r Nant
Ysgol Pant Pastynog
Ysgol Llanbedr
Ysgol Trefnant
St. Brigid's School
Ysgol Henllan
Ysgol Cefn Meiriadog
Ysgol Plas Brondyffryn
Secondary
As well as school closures, roads have also been affected across the north throughout Tuesday morning due to icy conditions and flooding.
The A470 has been shut in both directions between Rhayader and Llangurig. Also, a collision on the A55 Westbound between J35 Dobs Hill to J36 Broughton has led to one lane being closed, with emergency services on the scene.
In the south, part of Mountain Road in Caerphilly has been shut overnight due to the adverse weather conditions and the B5105 in Llanfihangel was shut due to snow.
Cefn Road in Bridgend, near the M4, is closed because of ice from Fountain Road to Cwm Ffoes, and Leckwith Road in Cardiff was also affected by ice between Leckwith Road and Penyturnpike Road, but re-opened in the early hours of this morning.
Temperatures are expected to remain cold for the rest of the week with more snow on the way.
Other areas affected by the adverse weather include Flintshire, Gwynedd, Isle of Anglesey and Wrexham.