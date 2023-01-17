Play Brightcove video

A number of schools in north Wales have closed after snow and ice settled overnight.

The majority of schools remain open, but some primary and secondary schools in Conwy and Denbighshire have shut due to poor weather conditions.

It comes after temperatures dropped as low as -7.7°C overnight following a yellow weather warning issued by the Met Office.

School closures in Conwy:

Primary

Ysgol Bro Aled

Ysgol Cystennin

Ysgol Pen y Bryn

Ysgol Talhaiarn

Secondary

Ysgol Bryn Elian

Ysgol Eirias

School closures in Denbighshire:

Primary

Ysgol Penmorfa

Ysgol Twm o'r Nant

Ysgol Pant Pastynog

Ysgol Llanbedr

Ysgol Trefnant

St. Brigid's School

Ysgol Henllan

Ysgol Cefn Meiriadog

Ysgol Plas Brondyffryn

Secondary

St. Brigid's School

Ysgol Plas Brondyffryn

As well as school closures, roads have also been affected across the north throughout Tuesday morning due to icy conditions and flooding.

The A470 has been shut in both directions between Rhayader and Llangurig. Also, a collision on the A55 Westbound between J35 Dobs Hill to J36 Broughton has led to one lane being closed, with emergency services on the scene.

In the south, part of Mountain Road in Caerphilly has been shut overnight due to the adverse weather conditions and the B5105 in Llanfihangel was shut due to snow.

Cefn Road in Bridgend, near the M4, is closed because of ice from Fountain Road to Cwm Ffoes, and Leckwith Road in Cardiff was also affected by ice between Leckwith Road and Penyturnpike Road, but re-opened in the early hours of this morning.

Temperatures are expected to remain cold for the rest of the week with more snow on the way.

Other areas affected by the adverse weather include Flintshire, Gwynedd, Isle of Anglesey and Wrexham.