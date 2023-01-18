Ambulance workers from the GMB Union will be striking on four more dates across February and March - one of which coincides with a nurses' strike date.

This will be the first time both ambulance staff and the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) have walked out on the same day.

It comes after the first NHS strike of 2023 went ahead last Wednesday (January 11), with around 1,500 ambulance workers from the GMB union walking out across Wales.

Nurses went on strike for the first time in the Royal College of Nursing's 106-year history before Christmas. Credit: PA Images

Paramedics, Emergency Care Assistants, call handlers and other staff will walk out on:

6 February (same day as nurses)

20 February

6 March

20 March

Rachel Harrison, GMB National Secretary, said: “GMB’s ambulance workers are angry. In their own words ‘they are done’.

"Our message to the Government is clear - talk pay now.

“Ministers have made things worse by demonising the ambulance workers who provided life and limb cover on strike days - playing political games with their scaremongering.

“The only way to solve this dispute is a proper pay offer.

“In the face of government inaction, we are left with no choice but industrial action.

“GMB ambulance workers are determined, they’re not going to back down.

“It’s up for this Government to get serious on pay. We are waiting.”

The RCN said on Monday (January 16) that February "will see NHS nursing staff go on strike in what will be our most widespread protest so far against unfair pay and unsafe staffing."

The union announced it will go on strike in England and Wales on February 6 and 7 and will be "our highest intensity in our history".