"Several" pets have been killed in a south Wales fire which started in a caravan before spreading to the house.

The fire broke out on a residential street in Llanrumney, Cardiff on Monday (January 16).

Firefighters from multiple stations were called to the scene of a two-story house when the fire started to spread from the caravan outside in the front garden.

The fire was confirmed to have started in the caravan before spreading to the house. Credit: Media Wales

It has since been confirmed that a ll persons were accounted for and three dogs led to safety by firefighters. However, "several" other pets died.

The first call was received at around 3.10pm and the first of multiple fire crews arrived minutes later at around 3.19pm.

A spokesperson for South Wales Fire and Rescue Service explained: "We received reports of a fire on Malmesmead Road in Llanrumney, Cardiff. Multiple crews from stations across South Wales attended the scene alongside emergency service colleagues and partner agencies.

Firefighters from multiple stations across south Wales were called to the scene. Credit: Media Wales

"The fire involved a caravan which spread to a two-storey domestic property. Crews used specialist equipment, including hose reel jets, a covering jet and a safety jet, to extinguish the fire. All persons were accounted for, and three dogs were led to safety by firefighters. Sadly, several other pets did not survive.

"A stop message was received at approximately 6:27pm and crews remained at the scene to assist with salvage. The suspected cause of the fire was deemed to be accidental ignition."