Picture Credit: Phil Lovell in Pantymwyn, Flintshire.

A number of schools have closed across Wales due to snow and ice on the roads.

According to council websites, primary and secondary schools in Rhondda Cynon Taf, Powys, Conwy, Denbighshire and Flintshire have been affected.

It comes after multiple schools closed due to the poor weather conditions earlier this week on Tuesday (January 17).

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice and snow across Wales that will impact driving conditions until 12pm on Thursday (January 19).

It's the second time this week schools across Wales have closed. Credit: PA

The national weather service also warned people to expect longer journey times by road, bus and train with injuries from slips on icy services likely.

It added some icy patches remain untreated on some roads, pavements and cycle paths.

Currently, there are at least 50 primary and secondary school closures across Wales, with that number potentially set to increase.

Rhondda Cynon Taf - RCT school closures:

Mountain Ash Comprehensive

SS Gabriel & Raphael RC Primary

Treorchy Comprehensive and Primary

Tylorstown Primary

Ysgol Gyfun Cwm Rhondda

Ysgol Gynradd Gymraeg Bodringallt

Ysgol Gynradd Gymraeg Bronllwyn

Ysgol Gynradd Gymraeg Llyn Y Forwyn

Ysgol Gynradd Gymraeg Ynyswen

Powys school closures:

Ysgol Calon Cymru - Builth Campus

Ysgol Calon Cymru - Llandrindod Campus

Sennybridge C.P. School

Conwy school closures:

Ysgol Bro Aled Primary

Ysgol Ysbyty Ifan Primary

Denbighshire school closures:

Primary

Ysgol Dyffryn Iâl

Ysgol Carreg Emlyn

Ysgol Tremeirchion

Ysgol Pant Pastynog

Ysgol Bro Famau

Ysgol Bodfari

St. Brigid's School

Secondary

St. Brigid's School

Flintshire school closures: