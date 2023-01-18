Snow and ice: At least 50 schools close across Wales due to poor weather conditions

Picture Credit: Phil Lovell in Pantymwyn, Flintshire.

A number of schools have closed across Wales due to snow and ice on the roads.

According to council websites, primary and secondary schools in Rhondda Cynon Taf, Powys, Conwy, Denbighshire and Flintshire have been affected.

It comes after multiple schools closed due to the poor weather conditions earlier this week on Tuesday (January 17).

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice and snow across Wales that will impact driving conditions until 12pm on Thursday (January 19).

It's the second time this week schools across Wales have closed. Credit: PA

The national weather service also warned people to expect longer journey times by road, bus and train with injuries from slips on icy services likely.

It added some icy patches remain untreated on some roads, pavements and cycle paths.

Currently, there are at least 50 primary and secondary school closures across Wales, with that number potentially set to increase.

Rhondda Cynon Taf - RCT school closures:

  • Mountain Ash Comprehensive

  • SS Gabriel & Raphael RC Primary

  • Treorchy Comprehensive and Primary

  • Tylorstown Primary

  • Ysgol Gyfun Cwm Rhondda

  • Ysgol Gynradd Gymraeg Bodringallt

  • Ysgol Gynradd Gymraeg Bronllwyn

  • Ysgol Gynradd Gymraeg Llyn Y Forwyn

  • Ysgol Gynradd Gymraeg Ynyswen

Powys school closures:

  • Ysgol Calon Cymru - Builth Campus

  • Ysgol Calon Cymru - Llandrindod Campus

  • Sennybridge C.P. School

Conwy school closures:

  • Ysgol Bro Aled Primary

  • Ysgol Ysbyty Ifan Primary

Denbighshire school closures:

Primary

  • Ysgol Dyffryn Iâl

  • Ysgol Carreg Emlyn

  • Ysgol Tremeirchion

  • Ysgol Pant Pastynog

  • Ysgol Bro Famau

  • Ysgol Bodfari

  • St. Brigid's School

Secondary

  • St. Brigid's School

Flintshire school closures:

  • Shotton, St. Ethelwolds Church in Wales Voluntary Aided School

  • Buckley, Elfed High School

  • Rhosesmor, Ysgol Rhos Helyg

  • Buckley, Southdown Primary School

  • Buckley, Westwood Community Primary School

  • Cilcain, Ysgol y Foel

  • Buckley, Mountain Lane Primary School

  • Hawarden High School

  • Mynydd Isa, Ysgol Mynydd Isa

  • Whitford, Ysgol y Llan Church in Wales Voluntary Aided Primary School

  • Drury Primary School

  • Bryn Tirion (Plas Derwen)

  • Hawarden, Penarlag Primary School

  • Argoed High School

  • Gwernymynydd C.P. School

  • Nercwys, St. Marys Nercwys Church in Wales

  • Nannerch V.C. Primary School

  • Northop Hall C.P. School