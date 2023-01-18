Snow and ice: At least 50 schools close across Wales due to poor weather conditions
Picture Credit: Phil Lovell in Pantymwyn, Flintshire.
A number of schools have closed across Wales due to snow and ice on the roads.
According to council websites, primary and secondary schools in Rhondda Cynon Taf, Powys, Conwy, Denbighshire and Flintshire have been affected.
It comes after multiple schools closed due to the poor weather conditions earlier this week on Tuesday (January 17).
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice and snow across Wales that will impact driving conditions until 12pm on Thursday (January 19).
The national weather service also warned people to expect longer journey times by road, bus and train with injuries from slips on icy services likely.
It added some icy patches remain untreated on some roads, pavements and cycle paths.
Currently, there are at least 50 primary and secondary school closures across Wales, with that number potentially set to increase.
Rhondda Cynon Taf - RCT school closures:
Mountain Ash Comprehensive
SS Gabriel & Raphael RC Primary
Treorchy Comprehensive and Primary
Tylorstown Primary
Ysgol Gyfun Cwm Rhondda
Ysgol Gynradd Gymraeg Bodringallt
Ysgol Gynradd Gymraeg Bronllwyn
Ysgol Gynradd Gymraeg Llyn Y Forwyn
Ysgol Gynradd Gymraeg Ynyswen
Powys school closures:
Ysgol Calon Cymru - Builth Campus
Ysgol Calon Cymru - Llandrindod Campus
Sennybridge C.P. School
Conwy school closures:
Ysgol Bro Aled Primary
Ysgol Ysbyty Ifan Primary
Denbighshire school closures:
Primary
Ysgol Dyffryn Iâl
Ysgol Carreg Emlyn
Ysgol Tremeirchion
Ysgol Pant Pastynog
Ysgol Bro Famau
Ysgol Bodfari
St. Brigid's School
Secondary
St. Brigid's School
Flintshire school closures:
Shotton, St. Ethelwolds Church in Wales Voluntary Aided School
Buckley, Elfed High School
Rhosesmor, Ysgol Rhos Helyg
Buckley, Southdown Primary School
Buckley, Westwood Community Primary School
Cilcain, Ysgol y Foel
Buckley, Mountain Lane Primary School
Hawarden High School
Mynydd Isa, Ysgol Mynydd Isa
Whitford, Ysgol y Llan Church in Wales Voluntary Aided Primary School
Drury Primary School
Bryn Tirion (Plas Derwen)
Hawarden, Penarlag Primary School
Argoed High School
Gwernymynydd C.P. School
Nercwys, St. Marys Nercwys Church in Wales
Nannerch V.C. Primary School
Northop Hall C.P. School