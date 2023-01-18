Play Brightcove video

With below freezing temperatures and the arrival of snowfall across parts of Wales today, here are some of the best snowy scenes we have been sent from around the country.

A fresh sheet of snow of the ground in Lixwm, Flintshire.

Play Brightcove video

Video from David Thorp of dog Polser exploring the snowfall in Northop Hall, near Mold.

Little Ava enjoying sledging through the snow in Pontypool. Credit: Amanda Bowditch

Play Brightcove video

Aberavon Beach and Seafront footage showing snow falling on the beach in Port Talbot.

Snow coating the fields in Pantymwyn, Flintshire. Credit: Phil Lovell

Snowfall coating a road in Pentyrch, Cardiff this morning.

