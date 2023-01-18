Wales weather: Your best snow pictures from across the country
With below freezing temperatures and the arrival of snowfall across parts of Wales today, here are some of the best snowy scenes we have been sent from around the country.
Video from David Thorp of dog Polser exploring the snowfall in Northop Hall, near Mold.
Aberavon Beach and Seafront footage showing snow falling on the beach in Port Talbot.
Snowfall coating a road in Pentyrch, Cardiff this morning.
