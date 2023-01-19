Play Brightcove video

National Correspondent Rob Osborne spoke to the family of one of the 'Cardiff Three', wrongly imprisoned for the murder of Lynette White

The brother and sister of a man who was wrongly convicted of murder have told the real killer to "stay in jail" and do his time, as he is allowed out on day release.

Jeffrey Gafoor murdered Lynette White, 20, at a flat in Butetown on Valentine's Day 1988.

In 1988, police issued a photofit of a white man as the main suspect but three black men - Tony Paris, Yusef Abdullahi and Stephen Miller - were wrongly found guilty of the murder.

Following a trial in 1990, the jury returned guilty verdicts on Mr Miller, Mr Paris and Mr Abdullahi - who later become known as "The Cardiff Three".

The family of Tony Paris have said Gafoor's actions devasted their lives. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

Mr Paris died at the age of 65 in September, 10 years after the then Chief Constable of South Wales Police, Sir Anthony Burden, issued a formal apology.

Following the announcement that Gafoor would be allowed out of prison on day release, the family of the Mr Paris told ITV Wales: "There's no way in this world that he should have a day release and walking around like a normal person because he's not normal.

"Stay in jail, do your proper time. While people were looking through bars and looking into bars, you were walking around like you never done nothing, but you did."

Jeffrey Gafoor confessed to Lynette White's murder in 2003.

Despite being allowed out for day release, a Parole Board has rejected Jeffrey Gafoor’s latest application to be set free immediately.

Mr Paris' siblings, Rosie and Lloyd said that his time served is still not enough. Their brother spent four years behind bars for a crime he did not commit.

They said: "This man hasn't just killed Lynette White, he destroyed all of us and you think he's only worth thirteen years minimum? No he's not, no way."

The brother and sister highlighted the effect Gafoor's crime had on so many people, including their own family. Their father died just a few weeks before Tony Paris was found innocent in 1992.

"My father died of a broken heart because he did not find out if Tony was innocent," Lloyd said.

John Actie said, "It impacts me everyday...it wasn't our fault that we was in jail, it was the police's fault they put us in jail." Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

John Actie was one of the 'Cardiff Five' wrongly accused of White's murder and spent two years in remand before he was acquitted.

Reacting to the news of Gafoor's day release, he told ITV Wales that he should be locked up for life.

"It's horrifying you know, knowing he mutilated a young lady and they're letting him out only for him to maybe do it again," Mr Actie said.

"Who knows...everyone in the community's up in arms about it.

"It impacts me everyday...it wasn't our fault that we was in jail, it was the police's fault they put us in jail.

"If they would've concentrated on not fitting us up and catching the real culprit then who knows?...the monster's going to be on the street," Mr Actie said.

The original murder investigation was relaunched in September 2000. With more advanced forensic science, a DNA profile was made from a small trace of blood found at the crime scene but there were no exact matches.

However, one profile that stood out above the rest was Jeffrey Gafoor. He provided a sample and it proved the perfect match.

When police arrested him in his home, they discovered he had taken an overdose and confessed: "Just for the record, I did kill Lynette White".

The killing occurred after an argument over £30 with Gafoor stabbing White more than 50 times.