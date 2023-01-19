Article by ITV North Wales Reporter Joanne Gallacher

Warning: Graphic details of the scene of death some readers could find upsetting

A paramedic who attended the death of a morbidly obese teenage girl said the smell from the scene where her body was found made him "wretch".

Kaylea, who had spina bifida and used a wheelchair, died on October 10, 2020, aged 16.

Jurors at Mold Crown have been told that Kaylea was living in Newtown, Powys in conditions "not fit for animals", with her nails not cut for six months and flies and maggots found on her body.

Her father Alun Titford is on trial for manslaughter by gross negligence and causing or allowing her death. He denies the allegations against him.

Gareth Wyn Evans from the Welsh Ambulance Service was first on the scene following the call on the day she died.

Mr Evans told the court he had been a paramedic for 12 years but what he attended on that day stayed with him.

“It was a job that played on my mind all day”, he said.

Alun Titford is on trial at Mold Crown Court. Credit: PA

Despite attending hundreds of sudden deaths he said he had “never” smelled anything like that around Kaylea and in her room.

He told the court he had found Kaylea sat up in her bed. She had died.

Upon pulling away the duvet, the paramedic said he was hit with an "horrific" smell that he initially thought was ''gangrene''.

He said he wretched and “requested to get out for some fresh air”.

Alun Titford, wearing black trousers, a black coat and trainers, looked down at the floor as evidence was being heard, occasionally looking up at the witness.

Written evidence from paramedic Katie Griephan, who also attended on the morning of the deat,h described Kaylea as living in a room that “looked neglected, unclean and unkempt”.

She described seeing food cartons, rubbish and various junk food in the kitchen.

She said there was also a cake placed on a table in front of Kaylea’s bed.

She said on that October morning the defendant Alun Titford “appeared upset and there were tears in his eyes.”

The prosecution argue Kaylea’s parents Alun Titford and Sarah Lloyd Jones allowed her to become morbidly obese. At the time of her death Kaylea weighed nearly 23 stone.

The prosecution claims they failed their daughter and didn’t look after her health and welfare needs.

The pair were charged with manslaughter by gross negligence and causing or allowing her death.

Sarah Lloyd Jones has previously pleaded guilty, but 45-year-old Alun Titford denies the charges against him and has pleaded not guilty.

The trial at Mold Crown Court continues.