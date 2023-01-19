A nine-year-old boy from Pontypool may have found the world's longest chip.

Archie Davies discovered the monstrous potato snack on his plate as he and his family were about to tuck into dinner.

The family were so shocked at the unusual length, they decided to measure it and found it came in at a whopping nine inches.

According to The Sun, Ethan Emms from Lincolnshire found the current record-holding longest chip in a bag of Morrisons frozen fries in June, 2021. However this measured in at 8.6 inches, slightly under Archie's recent find.

Wales appears to have a reputation for extra long chips, with one being found in a Cardiff pub in June 2022 that was 7.7 inches long.

The family said their find measured in at nine inches and they have been in touch with Guinness World Records. Credit: Media Wales

Proud of his discovery, Archie has given the lengthy potato product a name and is now referring to it as Geoff.Archie's mum Laura Davies said: "He was so excited when we found it. We have contacted the Guinness Book of Records to find out if it could actually be a world record as we think the last recorded longest chip was 8.8 inches and ours is nine.

"Archie absolutely loves learning all about what the world records are. He has said absolutely no one is allowed to touch it for now and who knows if we ever will.

"I'm surprised he didn't try and take it into school today actually. He had a huge smile plastered on his face for a very long time after finding it.

"We did the research last night not really thinking anything would come of it but then realised this chip may have actually broken a record. Archie would love to be famous because of it I think."

The family from the Griffthstown area or Pontypool found their chip in an Asda packet of 'crispy homestyle chips' that they ordered online. A spokesperson for Asda said: “What a find! Not only do we deliver big on value for our customers, but seemingly also on chips! We’ll keep our fingers crossed that this customer smashes the world record.”