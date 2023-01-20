The fire service is in attendance at a high-rise block of flats in Swansea after smoke was reported on the 14th floor.

Police and fire crews from nine different stations were at the Meridian Tower dealing with the incident, which they were alerted to at around 11:20am on Friday morning.

The tower block, which has 29 floors, is a residential building in the Maritime Quarter area of the city.

Emergency services have closed Trawler Road while the situation is ongoing.

A police spokesperson said: "South Wales Police was called just before 11:30am from Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service following reports of smoke being visible from a floor in Meridian Tower.

"Officers attended the scene and assisted with traffic management."

A fire service spokesperson added: "At 11:22am on Friday, January 20, crews from Swansea Central, Morriston, Gorseinon, Port Talbot, Neath, Llanelli, Ammanford, Tumble and Carmarthen were called to an incident at the Meridian Tower, Maritime Quarter, Swansea.

"Smoke was visible in a corridor on the 14th floor. The incident is currently ongoing."