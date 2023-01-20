Play Brightcove video

Police camera footage shows the driver dodging oncoming vehicles

A driver who drove at 120mph the wrong way down a dual carriageway for more than six miles, "miraculously" managed to dodge oncoming cars.

Steven Baker, 29, was pursued by police after stealing a Ford Fiesta in October last year.

Eventually Baker abandoned the car and gave chase on foot but was caught after he jumped from a wall and broke both his ankles.

Newport Crown Court heard the road was busy when he went the wrong the A4042 between Cwmbran and Newport, south Wales, for around six-and-a-half miles.

Steven Baker abandoned the car and ended up breaking both of his ankles as he ran from the police on foot. Credit: South Wales Police

Prosecutor Gareth James said: "It’s not an exaggeration to say it’s a miracle that no road user was either injured or killed by the defendant’s actions.

"There was a flagrant and deliberate decision to disregard the rules of the road.”

Mr James said Baker abandoned the car in Newport city centre and attempted to flee on foot but was spotted by a police helicopter after breaking his ankles.

Baker, of Garndiffaith, Pontypool, pleaded guilty to burglary, aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving.

His defence said Baker suffered mental health difficulties and depression.

Judge Lucy Crowther told Baker: "It’s hard to see a worse example of dangerous driving.

"You were driving at eye-wateringly terrifying speeds. It’s remarkable that no one was maimed or killed.

"You put lives at risk."

Baker was jailed for three years and nine months and banned from driving for a further three years. He will also have to sit an extended test before regaining his licence.