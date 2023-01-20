A teacher laughed when she was asked where her partner was after she stabbed him to death in their home, a court has heard.

Mum-of-two Carrie McGuinness, from Rhydyfelin, who was described as a qualified teacher with a "bright future", attacked Steven Davies on 15 June last year.

On that day, a call was made by a neighbour of 39-year-old Steven to South Wales Police, stating they were concerned for his welfare.

Officers went to the address where the body of Steven was found.

Prosecutor Jonathan Rees KC said: "Mr Davies was naked apart from a pair of slippers and he was in a kneeling position over a child seat at the base of the bed with his body hunched over and face-down onto the double bed.

"His legs were stained from his bottom downwards and there was blood on the bed."On a bedside table next to the bed were two plastic bowls that contained a dark red, almost black, liquid. Mr Davies was cold to the touch and his face appeared green.”

Steven John Davies was described by his family as being "loved by all his family and friends and by anyone who met him". Credit: Media Wales

The court heard Steven could have been alive and suffering for up to 48 hours before he died and that McGuinness had no memory of the attack.Mr Rees told the court a neighbour saw McGuinness with a black eye and a cut across the bridge of her nose after the alleged stabbing and when they asked what happened, McGuinness replied: "He beat me up."The neighbour then asked where Steven was, to which McGuinness laughed and said, "He’s in the house. I just stabbed him.”The cause of death was concluded as a stab wound to the abdomen associated with the puncture of the descending colon and peritonitis.McGuinness admitted manslaughter by way of diminished responsibility having suffered from "severe alcohol dependence syndrome."Medical evidence from a psychiatric reports supported the view and prosecutors dropped the murder charge against her.The court heard she had been a qualified teacher with a "bright future", but suffered financial issues and became addicted to alcohol before starting a "volatile" relationship with Steven.Judge Mr Justice Kerr told McGuinness: "You began a relationship with Mr Davies which was to cost him his life."The relationship between you was volatile and you used alcohol to cope with your difficulties."

McGuinness was jailed for 15 years and six months after pleading guilty to manslaughter.

Detective Inspector Lianne Rees, from the South Wales Police Major Crime Unit, said: “This has been a very long and distressing investigation for the Davies family and my most sincere condolences are with them.

“While I appreciate today’s outcome will not bring Steven back, I hope it will provide a degree of closure and allow them to move on with their lives.”

In a tribute, at the time of his death Steven's mum Donna said: “My beautiful baby boy who has been tragically taken from us. We are heartbroken and absolutely devastated."Our lives have been ripped apart and destroyed and will never ever be the same again.“Steven had a heart of gold and would help anyone before thinking of himself and always have time for anyone."He was a polite and well-mannered young man. He was a loving, doting brother to Adrianne, they were each other’s world."