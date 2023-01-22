Around 60 people have taken a dip in the chilly water of the National Lido of Wales to try and experience temperatures similar to those sleeping rough.

The pool, which is usually heated was turned cold, so people could take part in the 'Icebreaker Challenge' which was organised by the homeless charity, Crisis.

Many of those taking part sought to have a bit of fun whilst taking on the challenge, by wearing fancy dress whilst having a swim.

Ashella Lewis, Director of Crisis Skylight South Wales, said: “We’re so grateful to everyone who took part today to help end homelessness in South Wales.

Many of those taking part in the Icebreaker Challenge decided to do so in fancy dress. Credit: Crisis

"I can confirm, it was extremely cold!

“It’s all been good fun – and the fancy dress was brilliant – but there’s a serious cause behind this.

“At Crisis Skylight South Wales, we’re still working tirelessly to help people end their homelessness – and it’s through people taking part in events like these and raising funds that we’re able to continue providing this vital support for people who urgently need it.”

Helen Radia, Fundraising Director at Crisis, said “It was wonderful to have so many people joining in to help us raise money for people facing homelessness.

"Everyone showed real dedication getting in the cold pool and we loved some of the costumes!

“We're really grateful to our wonderful fundraisers.

"Their efforts will help us be there for everyone who needs us, especially as more and more people are pushed into poverty and put at risk of homelessness as the cost of living crisis continues.

"We want to say a huge thank you to everyone who took part.”

