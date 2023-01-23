Hollywood star, Ryan Reynolds, has given £1,600 towards new kits for a youth football team in Wrexham.

The donation was made by the co-chairman of Wrexham FC after the mother of a young player at FC United of Wrexham set up a fundraising page.

Kayleigh Barton created a GoFundMe page asking for donations to help her son, Keegen, and his team mates on the under-12 team get their newly-designed kit.

Writing on the page, Ms Barton said the boys deserve it as they work so hard.

She wrote: “I will appreciate any help and donations towards this!”

The page has since caught the attention of Deadpool star Reynolds, 46, who made two separate donations of £1,000 and £600.

GoFundMe confirmed that the donations were from the actor.

Reacting to the news, Ms Barton said it was a “complete shock” and “completely unexpected”.

She said: “I had an email saying that a Ryan had donated the full £600 and when I clicked on the link and seen it was Ryan Reynolds I was overjoyed.”

After receiving the first donation, Ms Barton said she called the coach in shock before getting another email telling her that Reynolds donated a further £1,000.

“I was nearly in tears. I know how much that money means to the club and the lads. Happy is an understatement,” she said.

Ms Barton said her son and his team mates are “ecstatic” and cannot wait to receive their new kits and send a picture to the actor.

Reynolds and McElhenney took full control of National League club, Wrexham FC, from the Wrexham Supporters Trust in February 2021, investing £2 million under the terms of the deal.

Since their takeover, they have donated £10,000 to a charity fundraising page after the death of a player’s baby, and Reynolds also sent a message to six-year-old Leland, who had been diagnosed with cancer.

Last year, Reynolds also urged his followers to get themselves tested as a potential bone marrow transplant donor for Blyth Spartans fan Leland, ahead of a match against Wrexham.

Their TV series 'Welcome to Wrexham', which explored the history and culture of Wrexham, has led to rocketing sales of club merchandise and a significant growth in their online following.