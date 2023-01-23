A section of the M4 had to be temporarily closed after a swan was spotted waddling down the motorway.

Traffic Wales tweeted a picture of the bird blocking traffic on the eastbound carriageway in Newport on Sunday morning.

Drivers were initially urged to avoid the lane the bird was in, before the eastbound carriageway was closed completely between junction 26 and 27 to allow the bird to be recovered.

The road reopened after 30 minutes.

Some social media users saw the funny side, with one joking: "It's down to 'swan lane' on the M4."

Another said: " Wondering if it was going fast enough to be caught by the average speed cams?"

