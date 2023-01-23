Play Brightcove video

ITV Wales presenters have paid tribute to camera operator Rob Milburn, who has died at the age of 46.

Rob, who joined the team in Wales in August 2020 after a decade working at ITV Channel, has been described as a "dear" colleague and friend.

He died on the weekend following a short illness.

Throughout his time in Wales, Rob covered a number of major news events as both a camera operator and craft editor working across ITV Wales’ news and programmes teams.

Rob travelled to Glasgow to cover the COP26 summit in November 2021

He built up a wealth of experience filming overseas and back home alongside news reporters covering the death of Her Majesty the Queen, the Royal Welsh Show 2022 and the COP26 Summit in Glasgow.

Rob filming with the Queen Consort

His most recent trip abroad was to cover Wales’ World Cup campaign providing live coverage of the tournament in Qatar. He described it as an “incredible” experience to cover the story of Wales on the international stage.

Rob most recently spent three weeks as part of ITV Wales' World Cup team in Qatar

As well as being an accomplished camera operator, Rob was also a talented film editor.

In 2022, he edited the ITV Cymru Wales series "Vanished Wales" which explores the country's lost landmarks and heritage. Rob's visual skills helped bring the past to life and the series proved hugely popular with viewers.

Andrea Byrne said, "Rob was passionate about television news, and he always wanted to make our coverage the best it could possibly be for the audience."

Ruth worked closely with Rob during her weather broadcasts as well as The Royal Welsh Show

Ruth Dodsworth recalled some of her fond memories of Rob working with him at the Royal Welsh Show last year.

"No pigsty was too small, no animals were too angry. I think that was the point of working with Rob. No day was too long, nothing was too much trouble.

"Rob was one of those rare individuals who just made the world a better place because he was in it. As a person, he was kind, he was funny, he was caring. He cared about everyone and everything. As a colleague, you just couldn't ask for better...

"He was an absolute joy... 'Milbs' - as we know him - will be loved by everyone, forever."

ITV Wales’ Head of News Phil Henfrey said, “The ITV Cymru Wales family has been left devastated at the loss of our wonderful colleague Rob. Not only was Rob a talented camera operator and craft editor, but he was a dear friend to so many of us.

“His energy and laughter would light up any room, and we will miss him.”