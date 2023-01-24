A football chairman in Pembrokeshire tried to claim a disused shed was a gym in January 2021 to try to claim £4,000 of pandemic support.

Owen Duggan appeared in the dock at Swansea Crown Court today to be sentenced for fraud over the incident, having previously pleased guilty following a council investigation which led to police becoming involved.

Mr Duggan was chairman of Fishguard Sports AFC at the time and tried to say the players had used the facility on the team's old playing field.

The club had plated its home matches on a plot of land owned by Dioceses of St David's, where the shed was situated, but had moved to a new home at Tregroes Park by the time the claim was made.

Sentencing, the judge acknowledged Mr Duggan had not benefitted personally from the fraudulent claim Credit: Media Wales

The prosecution said Mr Duggan made applications to Pembrokeshire Council on behalf of the club under schemes designed to help businesses and organisations dealing with restrictions brought in during the pandemic.

He previously made two legitimate claims - for £10,000 and £1,000 respectively - which had been properly claimed and were paid.

However, Mr Duggan made the false claim for £4,000 in January 2021.

Jim Davis, prosecuting, said an inspection of the site was carried out and it was found the shed was "very dilapidated and had not been used for some considerable time" and no evidence could be found it had been used as gym.

Defending, Derek Perry described Mr Duggan as "a true man of the community" and said he was "extremely remorseful, embarrassed and ashamed" of the fraudulent claim. Mr Perry said the indicident had cast a "cloud" over the club and the defendant's family.

In mitigation, he said the defendant was not set to benefit personally from the claim, and added records show the club was not actually in financial difficulties at the time.

He also said "all manner of claims" had been made during the pandemic and "very few of those claims will ever be scrutinised."

Mr Duggan also quit his job with Pembrokeshire Council, though his role had been unconnected to the application or the application process.

Mr Duggan made the claim in January 2021 after having two legitimate applications for Covid support granted Credit: Media Wales

Sentencing, Judge Paul Hobson told the defendant: "You are not being sentenced for getting into a muddle or for making an honest mistake. You are being sentenced for fraud. Your actions were thoroughly dishonest".

Most people who abused Covid funds could usually expect a prison sentence, Mr Duggan was informed.

The judge accepted, though, that he was remorseful for his actions and that his loss of good character was punishment in itself.

Mr Duggan was sentenced to a 12-month community order and must complete 100 hours of unpaid work and pay £1,000 towards prosecution costs.