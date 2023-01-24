A man cruelly taunted his ex-girlfriend as she lay paralysed in a hospital bed following a car crash he caused, a court has heard.

Bryony Court, 29, was left with catastrophic injuries after her then-boyfriend Kenny Blake, 25, drove into a wall on the A496 Barmouth to Dolgellau road in October 2021.

Blake was banned from driving at the time and his car was unsafe to drive when he crashed.

Caernarfon Crown Court heard Blake "terrorised" Ms Court as she spent eleven months in hospital recovering, taunting her over her injuries.

In one message, he said: "hahaha I've won you're paralysed."

Bryony Court was left recovering in hospital for nearly a year following the crash Credit: Wales News Service

Blake told police he had aquaplaned into the wall in dangerous conditions and falsely said a sixteen year old boy was driving when initially interviewed. Instead, he was spotted driving uninsured with a bald tyre, overtaking other cars on blind corners in the lead up to the accident.

He also fled the hospital following the crash and was not arrested for the next four days.

Ms Court had to be resuscitated twice following the crash, severely injuring her spine, breaking all her ribs and puncturing both lungs. She now also suffers from severe depression.

Having endured several operations since, she told the court her spine was severed "as if I had been cut in half".

Since the accident Ms Court's family have spent £200,000 adapting their house for her needs as she now uses a wheelchair.

But she has not let that stop her from training daily at the gym and learning to drive.

Ms Court has tried to move on since the accident, saying: "I have amazing family and friends and I am really loved. I don't hate Kenny. I wouldn't give him that power over me. I don't even think about him."He might have taken my legs but he hasn't taken my brain."

Despite her injuries, Bryony is hoping to complete a triathlon, as well as training in the gym everyday Credit: Wales News Service

Blake was jailed for four years and three months and banned from driving for ten years after his release, pleading guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving and to driving when disqualified.

Following the sentencing, the investigating officer PC Dan Owen of the Roads Policing Unit said: “Blake, who was already disqualified from driving, showed appalling disregard for the safety of others as he drove dangerously that night.

“This case highlights the devastating consequences of such a poor standard of driving and the serious, often life-changing repercussions that this can have on other road users.

“This outcome doesn’t change the injuries the victim now has to live with, however, this has been a thorough investigation with a sentence that hopefully carries a warning to others who chose to drive in a dangerous manner that they will be brought to justice”.