Long-running disputes over pay and conditions in the Welsh NHS are set to continue into February, with dates announced for strike action across several workforces.

Unions are demanding better pay for their members, but the Welsh Government argue its hands are tied by the UK Government in Westminster.

First Minister Mark Drakeford has said workers will not be given a further pay rise, having already offered an increase of between 4% and 5.5%.

Unions said they were left "disappointed" after rejecting an offer of a one-off payment for all health workers in Wales. It followed work over Christmas to "free up money" as the Welsh Government had previously said it did not have the funds from Westminster to offer any more in talks.

With negotiations failing to produce a result to this point, strikes also look likely in March.

Next month will see coordinated strike dates for different NHS departments - something that has not occurred during the dispute so far.

Strikes are also set to continue in other sectors, such as the civil service and on the railways, as well as teachers also taking industrial action.

Here are the dates for all NHS workers strikes next month:

Monday February 6

Ambulance workers from both the Unite and GMB unions are going on strike

Nurses from the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) are walking out for twelve hours

Tuesday February 7

Nurses from the RCN are staging a second day of strike action, again for twelve hours

Midwives from the Royal College of Midwives

Physiotherapists from the Chartered Society of Physiotherapy will also be striking

Monday February 20

Ambulance workers from the Unite and GMB unions are set to walk out again

There are also further ambulance strikes scheduled for March, with walk-outs taking place on the 6th and 20th.

The latest to announce a strike, the Royal College of Midwives, described a below-inflation pay offer by the Welsh Government as an "insult".

It is also possible that other parts of the NHS in Wales could be set to walk out too. A recent survey of junior doctors by the British Medical Association found more than 60% were in favour of some form of industrial action.