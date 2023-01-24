Labour frontbencher Alex Davies-Jones is under investigation for a possible breach of lobbying rules.

Commons Standards Commissioner Daniel Greenberg has launched an inquiry into whether the shadow culture minister broke the MPs’ code of conduct with “paid advocacy”.

MPs who receive a payment or other benefits such as hospitality or gifts must not use their position in Parliament to benefit the company which gave it to them.

Ms Davies-Jones, who has represented the Welsh constituency of Pontypridd since 2019, has been contacted for comment.

More to follow