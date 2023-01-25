A man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after a well-known drag queen was found dead in Cardiff city centre.

Darren Moore, aged 39, was last seen at around 5am on Sunday (Jan 22)

Police said he was wearing make-up, a luminous green dress, a blonde wig, diamante heels and a matching clutch bag.

Mr Moore's body was found in a lane close to Windsor Place and Park Lane on Sunday evening.

In an update on Wednesday (Jan 25), police said a 50-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter. He remains in police custody and Mr Moore's family have been updated.

South Wales Police said a post-mortem has been carried out and further examinations are now on-going to establish the cause of Mr Moore's death.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Raikes said: “Initial investigations have so far not revealed or confirmed any obvious cause of death, however extensive enquiries are continuing to establish the cause and circumstances of Mr Moore’s death.

“I would like to thank the community for the excellent support they have provided to this investigation so far, which has helped enormously, and I would appeal for anyone with information to please come forward.

Police are asking anyone who was in the vicinity of Windsor Place between 3am and 7am on Sunday to come forward. Credit: Google Maps

“I would also again like to respectfully ask people to refrain from speculating on social media about what has occurred and please let the police investigation take its course.”

Detectives are appealing for anyone who may have seen Mr Moore in Cardiff city centre during the early hours of Sunday to come forward.

They are keen to speak to anyone who was in the vicinity of Park Lane and Windsor Place between 3am and 7am.

'Shock and upset'

Superintendent Michelle Conquer said: “We understand there is shock and upset in the local and wider community following the death of Darren Moore who was a well-known drag artist in Cardiff.

“While an investigation is on-going, our Neighbourhood Policing Team as always will continue to provide a visible police presence in the city centre.

“South Wales Police is proud to represent and protect all communities that it serves.

“Cardiff has a long and proud tradition of recognising, celebrating, and protecting equality and diversity. Anyone who has concerns is asked to please contact South Wales Police in confidence.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Wales Police quoting reference 2300022718.