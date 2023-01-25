A drug dealer has been jailed after he bought more than 100,000 diazepam tablets which turned out to be paracetamol dyed blue.

Robert Thomas, 41, was reported to police after people saw him taking blue pills on an Aberystwyth street.

Police responded and saw Thomas coming out of his address in Corporation Street, with blue powder around his lips.

He was stopped and searched, with several white and blue tablets found in his possession, leading to his arrest.

Thomas bought the pills thinking they were diazepam but they turned out to be paracetamol. Credit: Dyfed Powys Police

Officers then searched Thomas’ home where they found a bag containing 3g of herbal cannabis, as well as a small set of weighing scales and 0.77g of cannabis under his bed.

Officers then found 101,000 blue and white tablets in various containers, including two large buckets, each containing thousands of the pills.

While being checked into custody, a further search of Thomas resulted in more blue tablets in a snap bag between his buttocks, £480 in cash and a Motorola mobile phone.

The street value of the tablets seized, if sold as Diazepam, would be between £101,000 and £202,000 but forensic testing revealed that 97,814 of them were paracetamol that had been dyed blue.

Thomas confirmed he had paid £12,000 for each of the large tubs, but claimed he had received more than he had ordered and that he wasn’t intending on selling them on.

But when police checked Thomas’ phone they found significant evidence of drug dealing, offering to sell cocaine, MDMA, amphetamines, cannabis and Diazepam.

DS Steven Jones, from Dyfed Powys Police said: “Following the good work from our officers who attended the initial call through to the thorough investigation that followed, we were able to show Thomas was an active dealer who was selling drugs on a large scale in Ceredigion.

“This case shows that we can prosecute those involved in drug supply even without them being caught in possession of the drugs.

“We would like to thank the person who reported Thomas taking drugs in the street, and we hope this convection helps to reassure the public that we will act on their concerns to secure convictions.”

After a trial at Swansea Crown Court Thomas was jailed for five and half years for offering to supply cocaine and MDMA.