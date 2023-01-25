Hundreds of jobs are at risk after a poultry processing plant on Anglesey announced plans to close.

The 2 Sisters Food Group plant, in Llangefni, employs 730 members of staff.

The local MP, Virginia Crosbie, said rising energy costs are understood to be a "major part of the decision".

A spokesperson for the company said the site is "old, one of our smallest sites and lacking space to be efficient."

"The cost to produce here is higher, and it would require significant investment to bring it up to the standards of our other factories. Our products can be made more efficiently elsewhere across our estate."

The statement continued: "Clearly this will be extremely disappointing news for our Llangefni colleagues, and it is no reflection of their continuing hard work and commitment. However, we have a duty to remain competitive and protect our wider business on which many thousands of people depend."

2 Sisters said consultations will take place with all affected employees before a final decision on closure is made.

'Devastating news'

Virginia Crosbie, MP for Ynys Mon, described the news as "devastating", and said rising energy costs are a major part of the company's decision to consult on a closure.

She said: "I was briefed by the company this morning and it appears it has been badly affected by a range of issues with energy cost rises in April being a major part of the decision to consult on a closure to protect other parts of the business.

"I will be speaking to the unions very soon and I would support a task group being set upto help navigate what is happening and what could happen, if the factory closes. I am also meeting with the Chancellor this morning and I will be raising what is happening on the island with him as a matter of urgency.

"In the meantime, I will do all I can to work with the company, the unions and the council as this process takes place."