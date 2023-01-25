A main road in Caerphilly has closed following a road traffic collision.

Police say the crash happened at around 6:15am on Tuesday (January 25).

The A468 has been closed in both directions with people being advised to avoid the area if possible.

Gwent Police said in a statement: "We are dealing with a road traffic collision on A468 St Cenydd RBT to the garden centre. The road is closed and diversions are in place, which may cause congestion.

"Please avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes for your journey. Take care."