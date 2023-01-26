A Neo-Nazi from Cardiff who was described by detectives as "dangerous" has been jailed for more than nine years for being a member of a banned far right terror group. Luca Benincasa, 20, was sentenced at Winchester Crown Court after admitting five offences under the Terrorism Act.

He was caught with a string of documents that could be used for planning terror attacks and was arrested in January last year after a police raided his home in Whitchurch, Cardiff, and found a haul of extremist material including Nazi flags.South Wales Police said the material contained information to assist someone committing or preparing an act of terrorism.

Extremist material was found after officers raided Benincasa's home including Nazi flags. Credit: South Wales Police

He was jailed for nine years and three months.Speaking after the sentence Detective Superintendent Mark Pope, of Counter Terrorism Policing Wales who led the investigation, said: “The dangerous nature of the material in Benincasa’s possession cannot be underestimated."This is why it is of such importance to hold to account those who seek to join proscribed organisations and gather material which may be useful to a terrorist.“This intelligence-led investigation has resulted in the conviction of a dangerous individual and highlights the commitment by counter terrorism policing to tackle all forms of extremist ideology."

Detective Superintendent Emma Naughton, head of the Wales counter terrorism unit said: "Police and other agencies are here to offer support to help safeguard those who are vulnerable to radicalisers."The sooner we can intervene, the better chance we have of preventing people from becoming embroiled in radicalisation and facing potential prosecution."We work tirelessly to counter terrorism. Our absolute priority is to ensure the safety and security of the people who live, work and visit Wales."Suspicious activity is anything that seems out of place, unusual or just doesn’t seem to fit in with day-to-day life. Please report it and let us decide if it is important."

