A parent of a child at a secondary school has shared their "shock" at the price of a school trip.

Bilingual school Ysgol Gyfun Gŵyr, in Gowerton in Swansea, said it plans to take its students between years 9-11 to Dubai and Abu Dhabi on a week-long PE trip next year.

The school says it plans on offering opportunities for the students to play rugby, football, netball, and cricket during the course of the sports tour.

It is understood the trip is being offered the year groups that had most missed out during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a letter to parents, the school said the sports tour will come at a cost of £2,300 - £2,550 per child.

Staff said the trip has been arranged after several parents wanted to see trips abroad return following the pandemic and added the full cost has not been finalised. price has not yet been finalised.

The letter, which has also been shared on the school's Twitter account, reads: "We are writing to inform you that the physical education department is arranging a sports tour to Dubai and Abu Dhabi from October 24 to 31, 2024. We will be aiming to play rugby, football, netball, and cricket on the tour.

"The cost of the tour is £2,300 to £2,550 (max) depending on the proposed itinerary of the travel company/kit purchased. We will be offering this trip to the current year nine, 10 and 11 pupils. Pupils will only be allowed to attend this tour if they are on the register at Ysgol Gyfun Gwyr in October 2024.

"We are very eager to ensure that this opportunity is available to every suitable pupil and consequently there will be a parents evening with PE staff and Edwin Doran Sports Tours on Thursday, January 26, in the school canteen at 5pm where further information will be shared."

One parent said they were initially impressed until hearing of the price.

"All sounds good until you find out that the trip will cost parents £2,500," the parent said.

"And the best part of this is that it is in Abu Dhabi – how on earth can they say that this trip is for all pupils? Why Abu Dhabi at this cost?"

The parent said they were further disappointed at the price as it comes when everyone is feeling the "dramatic" effects of the cost of living crisis.

They claimed they had spoken to several other parents of children in year nine and "they seem to all have the same opinions and disappointment as us".

Defending the price of the trip a spokesman for Ysgol Gyfun Gwyr said: "The cost of the optional sports tour in the school holidays, which would be open to year nine, 10, and 11 pupils, has not been finalised and is something we are talking to parents about.

"The cost was very much at the forefront of our minds, particularly at this time, and working with a company we have used very successfully in the past. We discounted other destinations such as Canada and South Africa as the estimated cost would be far greater.

"We have not run such trips since the start of the pandemic but we have been approached by several parents asking for their return hence why the school has offered this sports tour. If there is not enough interest then the sports tour will not proceed."

