People with disabilities and mobility issues have been warned to be vigilant after a string of crimes in Cardiff have been targeting their vehicles.

A number of blue disability badges have been stolen from vehicles since Christmas, along with personal documents and valuables.

A blue badge allows people with some disabilities and mobility issues park closer to where they need to go. In Wales, it is a criminal offence for someone to misuse one and could lead to a £1,000 fine.

Police say that while some vehicles were "left insecure," some were damaged in order for the criminals to steal the badges left on show.

Blue Badges allow people with disabilities or severe mobility difficulties to park closer to where they need to go. Credit: ITV Wales

Local police inspector for Fairwater, Ben Davies, told ITV Wales: "Blue Badges are not items which are for sale and if you are offered one for purchase then do not accept it.

"In Wales they are available free of charge to qualifying applicants.

"If you have any further information concerning the illegal sale of Blue Badges please contact the police to report the matter."

The incidents happened across north and west Cardiff, including Creigiau, Pentyrch, Whitchurch, Gabalfa and Llandaff North.

People have been urged to lock the doors and windows of unattended vehicles, park in well-lit areas and not to leave valuables inside vehicles and in view of passers-by.

Mr Davies said: “Insecure vehicles make life easy for criminals and they are too tempting for opportunists to resist.“People are busy, and it’s easy to forget to lock doors or close windows, or to ensure valuables are taken or placed out of sight, but taking a few simple measures can make life difficult for car thieves and save vehicle owners so much hassle and heartache."

